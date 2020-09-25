STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Accept it when club says it doesn’t need you anymore: Emotional Luis Suarez on Barcelona exit

The 33-year-old Suarez, who reached a deal with Barcelona rival Atletico on Wednesday, broke down a few times while talking about his former teammates and his time with his former club.

Published: 25th September 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez (File | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Luis Suarez was emotional when he was introduced by Barcelona six years ago, and again on Thursday when he had to say goodbye after being told he wasn’t wanted by the club anymore.

The Uruguayan striker, who has joined Atletico Madrid, couldn’t hold back tears as he bid farewell and said he will always be grateful despite being told to leave.

“When the club says it doesn’t need you anymore, you have to accept it,” he said in a news conference organized by Barcelona. “But it takes a while, it’s difficult. Your family is involved, you’ve gone through a lot with the club. So it’s difficult to accept that you are leaving, but you have to. It’s the reality, it’s how things are in soccer.”

READ HERE: Luis Suarez moves from Barcelona to Atlético Madrid

The 33-year-old Suarez, who reached a deal with Barcelona rival Atletico on Wednesday, broke down a few times while talking about his former teammates and his time with his former club.

“This is very hard for me. It wasn’t expected, I didn’t have anything prepared,” he said. “It’s been many years, I’ve made many friends, that makes me happy.”

Suarez said he was “leaving with pride for having made history with this club.”

He departs as Barcelona’s third highest scorer with 198 goals, behind Cesar Rodríguez (232) and Lionel Messi (634). The Uruguayan helped Barcelona win 13 titles since arriving in 2014 from Liverpool, including four Spanish league trophies and the Champions League in 2015.

Atletico will pay up to 6 million euros ($7 million) to Barcelona after signing the striker, who last month was told by incoming coach Ronald Koeman that he was not in his plans.

Suarez thanked Barcelona for believing in him after his biting incident “mistake” at the 2014 World Cup, which led to a long ban but didn’t keep the Catalan club from signing him.

“I’ll always be thankful for that,” he said. “It wasn’t easy to accept that, but the club believed in me. From the time I arrived, my colleagues and everyone in the club treated me wonderfully.”

Suarez did not criticize Barcelona, Koeman or club president Josep Bartomeu for how his exit was handled. But he said “a club should accept when a player asks to leave,” which didn’t happen when his close friend Messi requested to do so in the offseason.

ALSO READ: What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete

Suarez said he had an idea that he was not wanted by Barcelona from what he had heard in local media reports. He said Koeman told him in a phone call that he wasn’t going to be needed, shortly after the Dutch manager was hired in August following the team’s 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champion League.

Suarez will join Argentine coach Diego Simeone at Atletico, as well as Brazilian-born striker Diego Costa.

“When Barcelona told me that I wasn’t needed anymore, I received several calls from other clubs,” he said. “I felt that I was still able to play in a club that could compete against Madrid and Barcelona. I’m going to a very competitive team that can achieve a lot.”

More from Football.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Luis Suarez Barcelona football transfers La Liga Atletico Madrid
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp