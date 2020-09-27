STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bayern finally beaten after 32 games, Hoffenheim wins 4-1

Limited numbers of fans have been allowed at most games since last weekend for the first time since restrictions against the coronavirus started in March.

Hoffenheim's scorer Ermin Bicakcic, left, scores the opening goal against Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during the German Bundesliga match.

Hoffenheim's scorer Ermin Bicakcic, left, scores the opening goal against Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during the German Bundesliga match. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINSHEIM: Hoffenheim ended Bayern Munich's 32-game run without defeat on Sunday with a 4-1 win in the Bundesliga.

Bayern's former reserve team coach, Sebastian Hoeneß, coaxed a concentrated relentless team effort from his new side and was rewarded with goals from Ermin Bicakcic, Munas Dabbur and two including a penalty from Andrej Kramaric.

It was Bayern's first defeat in any competition since a 2-1 loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Dec. 7, 2019, and Hansi Flick's third as coach since he took over the Bavarian powerhouse on Nov. 3, 2019.

Bicakcic opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a header into a corner, and Dabbur made it 2-0 eight minutes later.

Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann's long kick seemed to catch Bayern's defense by surprise.

Benjamin Pavard attempted to win the ball from Kramaric, but instead it fell kindly for Dabbur, who calmly lobbed the ball over Bayern's advancing goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Joshua Kimmich pulled one back in the 36th, letting fly from outside the penalty area inside the far top corner, giving Baumann no chance.

Flick brought on star striker Robert Lewandowski and midfielder Leon Goretzka for the last half hour, then Kingsley Coman and the 17-year-old Jamal Musiala with a little more than a quarter-hour remaining.

But Kramaric scored in the 77th, taking Ihlas Bebou's pass before turning and shooting past Neuer inside the far post.

Hoffenheim missed further chances to score before Neuer brought down Bebou to concede the penalty in injury time.

Kramaric duly converted from the spot.

The game was watched by 6,030 spectators.

Freiburg was to host Wolfsburg for the second round's last game later.

