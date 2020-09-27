STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don't see any complacency with Liverpool, says Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta

Published: 27th September 2020 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: Ahead of the clash against Liverpool, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta complimented the attitude being displayed by the rival team and he also talked about how the Reds have raised the bar in English football.

Arsenal and Liverpool are slated to lock horns against each other on Monday, September 28 at the Anfield Stadium.

In July, Arteta's Arsenal had defeated Liverpool during the 2019-20 Premier League season and in August, Arsenal once again beat Liverpool to lift the FA Community Shield.

"I don't see any complacency (with Liverpool). They go to any ground, even when they are 2-0 up, 3-0 up, 4-0 up, and they still go in the same way. This is an incredible credit to the coaching team, the culture they have created and the spirit of that team. You can see that in the 24 or 26 players they have in the squad," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"There is not one player that plays half-half on the day, that is not very interested or just plays for moments in the game. They just go for it, every single minute of every game. Throughout the season to do that for 10 months, that's a massive compliment I think. That is a different level. They have done that in the Premier League and in the Champions League as well. And that is why they raised the bar so high. Not only them, Man City as well in recent years. That is the level and you have to be able to compete at that level because this is our context and this is our reality," he added.

Liverpool will be without skipper Jordan Henderson for the match against Arsenal. This could lead to Thiago Alcantara making his debut for Liverpool at the Anfield Stadium, following his arrival from Bayern Munich.

Jurgen Klopp's side have not been beaten at Anfield Stadium in the Premier League since April 2017. Both Arsenal and Liverpool have won their opening two matches of the Premier League 2020-21 season. 

