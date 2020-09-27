STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Patrick Bamford scores late winner off nose as Leeds beat Sheffield

Bamford headed home from Jack Harrison's left-wing cross and has now scored a goal in all three of Leeds' games on the team's return to the top division.

Published: 27th September 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League match against Sheffield United. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SHEFFIELD: Patrick Bamford scored an 88th-minute goal to earn Leeds a 1-0 win over Sheffield United, which slipped to a third straight loss to open the Premier League season on Sunday.

Bamford headed home from Jack Harrison's left-wing cross and has now scored a goal in all three of Leeds' games on the team's return to the top division.

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier produced two brilliant saves, from John Lundstram and George Baldock, to keep the hosts at bay in the first half. The one off Lundstram was particularly special, Meslier flinging himself to his right to instinctively tip a powerful shot around the post.

Sheffield United has yet to score in three league games so far this season, with Chris Wilder's team struggling to replicate its form from last season when it nearly qualified for Europe.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds has back-to-back wins, after beating Fulham last weekend.

More from Football.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Patrick Bamford Sheffield United Premier League EPL
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
COVID tales: Yamaraj in Delhi encourages you to wear a mask
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp