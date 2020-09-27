STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Schalke sack manager David Wagner after worst start in the Bundesliga

After 15 months in charge, time finally ran out for the 48-year-old former Huddersfield manager following Saturday's 3-1 defeat at home to Werder Bremen. 

Published: 27th September 2020 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

David Wagner

David Wagner (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Schalke 04 announced on Sunday they have sacked head coach David Wagner after going 18 league games without a win, which includes the worst to a start to a season in Bundesliga history.

After 15 months in charge, time finally ran out for the 48-year-old former Huddersfield manager following Saturday's 3-1 defeat at home to Werder Bremen which left Schalke without a league victory since January.

Having kicked off 2020/21 with a humiliating 8-0 loss at Bayern Munich last weekend, Schalke's record of 11 goals conceded with one scored in two defeats is the worst start to a season in the league's history.

"We hoped that we could turn things around. Unfortunately, the first two matches did not produce the necessary performances and results," said Schalke's sports director Jochen Schneider.

"We have therefore decided to take the path of a new start in terms of personnel," he added. 

"Despite the disappointing results, this decision was anything but easy for us."

Wagner seemed resigned to his fate after Saturday's defeat, saying: "I am the main person responsible, as a coach you need results and we aren't getting them."

His successor is expected to be announced soon, with former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick -- who has already coached Schalke in two stints -- among the best-known candidates linked to the vacant job.

Having won promotion to the Premier League in 2017/18 with Huddersfield, Wagner returned to Germany with an enhanced reputation when he was unveiled as head coach of Gelsenkirchen-based Schalke in May 2019.

Schalke lay third last December in Germany's top-flight, but crashed dramatically in 2020 conceding 48 goals and earning just six points in a disastrous end to last season.

The cash-strapped Royal Blues have deep financial problems off the pitch and the coronavirus pandemic, with a loss of matchday revenue due to games played behind closed doors, has added to their debts.

More from Football.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bundesliga David Wagner Schalke Ralf Rangnick
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
COVID tales: Yamaraj in Delhi encourages you to wear a mask
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp