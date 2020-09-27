STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tottenham play out 1-1 draw against Newcastle

The turning point in the match came in the 97th minute when Newcastle were awarded with a penalty.

Published: 27th September 2020 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Tottenham gaffer Jose Mourinho

Tottenham gaffer Jose Mourinho (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Tottenham played out a 1-1 draw against Newcastle in the Premier League here on Sunday.

Tottenham took the lead in the 25th minute with the help of Lucas Moura's strike. The team then managed to maintain their lead for the first half.

The second-half also saw intense competition between both teams. The turning point in the match came in the 97th minute when Newcastle were awarded with a penalty. Callum Wilson made no mistake to level the scores as Newcastle snatched the victory off Tottenham's hands.

Tottenham have so far played three matches in this season of the Premier League. They suffered a defeat in the first match which was followed by a massive 5-2 win against Southampton.

Newcastle were also playing their third match and they had started the season with a win against West Ham. However, the team was beaten by Brighton in their second match.

Newcastle will now take on Burnley on October 4 while Tottenham will face Manchester United on the same day in the league.

