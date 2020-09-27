STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zinedine Zidane completes 100 La Liga wins as Real Madrid manager

He has the second-most league victories of any coach in the club's history, bettered only by Miguel Munoz (257).

SEVILLA (Spain): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane on Sunday completed 100 La Liga wins as the club's coach.

Zidane touched the figure after a 3-2 win against Real Betis here on Sunday.

The Frenchman, who won the championship in 2016/17 and 2019/20, has reached the milestone in his 147th game in the competition. He has the second-most league victories of any coach in the club's history, bettered only by Miguel Munoz (257).

Zidane's first win came on his debut in the dugout, when his team beat Deportivo 5-0 in January 2016. Since then, he has gone on to win 55 home games and 45 fixtures on the road.

His highest number of victories in a single season is 29, which came in the 2016/17 LaLiga campaign, followed by the 26 he managed last term. 

