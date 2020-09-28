Thomas Tuchel not happy with PSG's 'mediocre' performance despite win against Reims

By ANI

REIMS: Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel is not happy with the team's 'mediocre' performance against Reims despite winning their Ligue 1 clash.

PSG secured a 2-0 win over Reims in Ligue 1 here on Monday. However, Tuchel said he expected "four or five" goals in the first half.

"We failed to take a lot of chances, too many if you ask me, because the quality of the chances was extraordinary, as are our attacking qualities. I expected four or five goals in the first half, but I was happy because we were getting chances, we had possession, and we'd put a lot of effort into our play," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

"The second half was mediocre, I'm not happy, because we weren't aggressive enough, compact, so I'm less happy with that. But another win without conceding a goal, it's good," he added.

Mauro Icardi scored both the goals in the match in the ninth and 62nd minutes respectively. PSG will now take on Angers on October 3.