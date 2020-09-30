STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley joins Aston Villa on season-long loan

Aston Villa on Wednesday announced that Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has joined the club on a season-long loan.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith said he is certain that Ross Barkley will improve their team.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith said he is certain that Ross Barkley will improve their team. (Photo | Aston Villa Twitter)

By ANI

BIRMINGHAM: Aston Villa on Wednesday announced that Chelsea's Ross Barkley has joined the club on a season-long loan.

"Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Ross Barkley on a season-long loan from Chelsea," the club said in a statement.

The 26-year-old England international, who has been capped 33 times by his country, has made 52 appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League and Champions League, since his transfer to Stamford Bridge in January 2018.

Barkley burst into the Everton first-team aged 17 after graduating from their youth academy and he went on to net 27 goals from midfield in 179 appearances for the Toffees.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith said he is certain that Barkley will improve their team.

"Capturing a player of Ross's quality is a real coup for our Club and I am certain he will thrive here and improve our team," the club's official website quoted Smith as saying.

