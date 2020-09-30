STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Edouard Mendy was pretty good against Tottenham Hotspur, says Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

Lampard's remarks came after Chelsea's penalty-shootout loss against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup last-16 match on Tuesday.

Published: 30th September 2020 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said that he was pleased to see new goalkeeper Edouard Mendy take a proactive approach against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup's round-of-16 match.

Lampard's remarks came after Chelsea's penalty-shootout loss against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup last-16 match on Tuesday (local time).

"I thought he was very good. He made a couple of good saves, one particularly good save. He came and caught a few balls, even the one where he came and didn't catch, the idea that he wants to be positive is not a bad thing. Very, very pleased with every part of his game, really," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

The normal 90 minutes action between Tottenham and Chelsea ended in a 1-1 draw. For Chelsea, Timo Warner scored the goal in the 19th minute while for Tottenham, Erik Lamela scored in the 83rd minute.

After this, the match went into penalties and Tottenham was able to outclass Chelsea 5-4 on penalties. Chelsea's Mason Mount missed the last penalty kick and as a result, the Blues lost the contest.

"I don't think a shattering blow is what it should be. A disappointing night to get knocked out of the Carabao Cup. Mason will have many more nights for this club and for his country where he will play in games with a huge importance on them and he will be the deciding factor on a positive note in them," said Lampard.

"He has my support for all times and the team and everybody around it. You miss a penalty, it is a collective when you get to a game like this. We were dominant and we want to score more goals at that point because of the amount of possession. A couple of good chances, Callum [Hudson-Odoi] had a good chance at the end of the first half," he added.

Chelsea is currently at the ninth position in the Premier League 2020-21 standings with 4 points from three matches.

The side will next take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, October 3.

More from Football.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Frank Lampard Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Edouard Mendy
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp