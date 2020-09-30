Lionel Messi says it's time for Barcelona to unite

By PTI

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi wants to put his dispute with Barcelona behind him and called for the club and its fans to unite.

In only his second interview since unsuccessfully pushing for a transfer in the offseason, Messi said Barcelona will be stronger if everyone works together to help the club succeed.

After so many disagreements, I would like to put an end to it all, he told the daily Sport.

We must unite as Barcelona fans and believe that the best is yet to come.

In an interview that will be published in its entirety on Wednesday, Messi said that the only way for the club to reach its goals is to keep united and rowing in the same direction.

Messi told Barcelona he wanted to leave after the team's 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League in August, but he ended up staying to avoid a legal battle with the club of my life.

Messi has continued to criticize club officials since deciding to stay.

He has said that he did not like the direction that the club was heading.

I'll take responsibility for my mistakes," he said.

"It they happened, it was with the intention of making Barcelona better and stronger.

Messi said he wanted to send a message to club members and fans, saying that if at any time I upset some of them for something I did or said, they shouldn't doubt that it was always thinking about the best for the club.

Messi scored a goal in Barcelona's 4-0 win over Villareal in its Spanish league opener on Sunday.

Barcelona visits Celta Vigo for its second league match on Thursday.