Neymar has 34 million euro Spanish tax debt, tops 'blacklist'

The Spanish press reported last year that Spanish tax authorities were pursuing Neymar for fiscal fraud dating back to his time at Barcelona.

Published: 30th September 2020 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Neymar

Neymar (File | AFP)

By AFP

MADRID: Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar owes more unpaid tax than any other individual on a Spanish authorities' blacklist with debts of 34.6 million euros ($40.5 million), according to an official document published Wednesday.

The Brazilian, who played for Barcelona from 2013 to 2017 before moving to the French club for 222 million euros in the most expensive transfer in history, tops the list of thousands of names published on the website of the Spanish tax office.

The Spanish press reported last year that Spanish tax authorities were pursuing Neymar for fiscal fraud dating back to his time at Barcelona, but it is the first time that the information has been officially confirmed.

The Spanish tax office, contacted by AFP, did not say whether Neymar's presence on the list was linked to his 2013 transfer to Barcelona from Brazilian club Santos.

But it said that to appear on the list of the highest debtors the individuals had to fulfil several criteria, including missing the final deadline to pay the debt.

