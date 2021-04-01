STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We will gain from playing against quality sides like Uzbekistan, Belarus, says Indian footballer Indumathi

Indumathi said leading the national team in the upcoming two matches will be a proud moment.

Published: 01st April 2021 05:00 PM

Indumathi Kathiresan

Indian football player Indumathi Kathiresan (Photo | Twitter/@Indianfootball)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian women's football team will gain from the experience of playing against quality opponents like Uzbekistan and Belarus, feels midfielder Indumathi Kathiresan, who has been named captain for the two matches.

Already training in Uzbekistan, the Indian team will play against the hosts on April 5 and against Belarus on April 8.

"I'm really thankful that we got to train for so many months even during the pandemic situation, in a safe manner. That really helped us a lot," Indumathi said to aiff.com.

Ahead of the matches in Uzbekistan, India also played three friendlies in Turkey against quality oppositions like Serbia, Russia, and Ukraine.

"We also got the opportunity to play three good matches in Turkey. We gave it our best in all the three matches, and gained a lot of experience against quality opponents," she said.

"Now that we are in Uzbekistan, we will look to carry on the same good work. We have a number of young, energetic players in the team."

Indumathi said leading the national team in the upcoming two matches will be a proud moment.

"It is a proud moment to have been named the captain of the Indian team for these two matches.

"It's not an easy task, but I'll try to do the best I can. I'll try to motivate everyone, so that we all move forward together as a team."

These matches are part of preparations for the 2022 Women's Asian Cup which India will host.

Indumathi Kathiresan Indian womens football
