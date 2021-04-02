Mbappe and PSG train ahead of top-of-the-table Ligue 1 match against Lille

By Associated Press

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain trained in the French capital on Friday, on the eve of a potentially title-deciding encounter with Lille at the Parc des Princes.

Both sides have 63 points from 30 games, with only PSG's superior goal difference separating them.

The champions will go into the game as favourites though, on the back of their remarkable record against 'Les Dogues'.

In the last 21 meetings between the two sides, PSG have been beaten only once, with 16 wins and four draws.

Lille haven't scored against PSG in four games and as recently as 21st March they were beaten 3-0 at the Parc des Princes in the Coupe de France, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice.