Kelechi Iheanacho extends contract with Leicester City until 2024

By ANI

LEICESTER: Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has signed a new deal with the club, which will see him remain at King Power Stadium until at least 2024.

The 24-year-old has scored seven times in his last four appearances for the side and picked up the Premier League's Player of the Month award for March.

The Nigeria international joined the Foxes from Manchester City in August 2017 and has gone on to feature for Leicester City 117 times in all competitions, scoring 32 goals -- 12 of which have come in the current campaign.

"I can't express how I'm feeling. I'm excited, I'm happy, I'm overwhelmed! It's a great moment and I'm happy that Leicester City gave me a new contract," Iheanacho told the club's website.

"It's been a great time here. It's not been easy, but there's a lot of people here that are good people, great people to work with. They are nice people and they make me feel comfortable and welcome since I came in," he added.

During his first season at the club, the striker featured for City 28 times in all competitions, scoring eight goals, including a brace against Fleetwood Town and Peterborough United in the FA Cup, and also went on to represent his country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

"It's been really great being here. It's like a family. I'm happy being here and hopefully I can stay here many more years," said Iheanacho.