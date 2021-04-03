STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Kelechi Iheanacho extends contract with Leicester City until 2024

The 24-year-old has scored seven times in his last four appearances for the side and picked up the Premier League's Player of the Month award for March.

Published: 03rd April 2021 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Leicester City's Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho

Leicester City's Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LEICESTER: Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has signed a new deal with the club, which will see him remain at King Power Stadium until at least 2024.

The 24-year-old has scored seven times in his last four appearances for the side and picked up the Premier League's Player of the Month award for March.

The Nigeria international joined the Foxes from Manchester City in August 2017 and has gone on to feature for Leicester City 117 times in all competitions, scoring 32 goals -- 12 of which have come in the current campaign.

"I can't express how I'm feeling. I'm excited, I'm happy, I'm overwhelmed! It's a great moment and I'm happy that Leicester City gave me a new contract," Iheanacho told the club's website.

"It's been a great time here. It's not been easy, but there's a lot of people here that are good people, great people to work with. They are nice people and they make me feel comfortable and welcome since I came in," he added.

During his first season at the club, the striker featured for City 28 times in all competitions, scoring eight goals, including a brace against Fleetwood Town and Peterborough United in the FA Cup, and also went on to represent his country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

"It's been really great being here. It's like a family. I'm happy being here and hopefully I can stay here many more years," said Iheanacho.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp