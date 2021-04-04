STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IWL play-offs postponed due to spike in COVID-19 cases 

Published: 04th April 2021 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The upcoming play-off matches of the Indian Women's League (IWL) have been postponed owing to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Sunday.

The matches were scheduled to be held in national capital from April 7 onwards.

The AIFF said it arrived at the decision after an "internal discussion and communication with the clubs and state associations".

"Keeping in mind the safety and security of players and officials in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases all over the country, the play-offs for the Hero Indian Women's League scheduled to be held in Delhi from April 7, 2021, has been postponed until further notice," the federation said in a statement.

"We once again urge the state associations conducting competitions to take utmost precautions relating to the health and safety of the players."

India has reported 93,249 COVID positive cases since Saturday, the highest daily rise since the middle of September last year.

The country has been registering a steady increase for the 25th day in a row.

Delhi, the venue for the play-offs, recorded over 3500 cases for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

