STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Everyone is starting to know how Mason Greenwood is, it will become more difficult for him: Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes said that Mason Greenwood, who scored the late winner at Old Trafford in the 2-1 win over Brighton, will keep on scoring more goals in the coming seasons.

Published: 05th April 2021 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes said that young striker Mason Greenwood, who scored the late winner at Old Trafford in the 2-1 win over Brighton, will keep on scoring more goals in the coming seasons.

Ex-Red Danny Welbeck had opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half, but United hit back with second-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Greenwood, who headed home the 83rd-minute winner.

It was his second goal in successive matches having scored against Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-final defeat before the international break.

"Everyone has to know that Mason is a young player and now everyone is starting to know how Mason is, it will become more and more difficult for him," Fernandes told MUTV after the match.

"It is normal. It is part of the development for him and he will learn from here so it doesn't matter how many goals he scores; the most important thing for us is that he still helps the team and he is doing his best. It is important for us as a team, it doesn't matter who scores. If Mason scores for us or not, it is important if he can do other jobs, recover balls, pressing, defend when we need it, make assists, create danger.

"So it is not important for him to score. He has to understand, he is such a young lad. Of course, every striker wants to score but, anyway, he will score more and more goals as the seasons pass," he added.

Rashford scored his 19th of the season to level the scores up in the second half after returning from the injury that kept him out of the Leicester FA Cup exit and England's World Cup qualifiers. Fernandes set the striker up for the goal but admitted he didn't see the finish.

"I didn't see it because someone almost broke my ankle! But I'm happy for the team, I am happy for Marcus. It was a good effort because as everyone knows he has come back from injury and he's helped us," said the midfielder.

"This effort comes from everyone. The press for the first goal was good it made them do the wrong ball and I recovered the ball and passed to Marcus and he scores. Everyone is happy when we win and it doesn't matter who scores," he added.

With 60 points, United is in second place with a four-point lead over third-placed Leicester City in the Premier League standings. Manchester City is sitting comfortably at the top spot with 74 points.

United will next take on Granada in the first-leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mason Greenwood Bruno Fernandes Manchester United EPL EPL 2021 Premier League Premier League 2021
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp