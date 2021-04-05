STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Marcus Rashford​'s injury looks like 'tough one': Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been left concerned by the latest injury suffered by Marcus Rashford.

Published: 05th April 2021 02:06 PM

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford (Photo | AP)

By ANI

Rashford had suffered the injury in the 72nd minute of the match against Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday. United did manage to win 2-1, but the side is now sweating over the injury to Rashford.

"You just hope he can recover from it. He had to come off, but he has a tough one," Solskjaer told BBC, as reported by Goal.com.

In the match against Brighton, Rashford and Mason Greenwood registered the goals. Due to an injury, Rashford had to be substituted in the 72nd minute of the match.

Rashford's substitution against Brighton came after he had been withdrawn from England camp during the international break because of injury.

Talking about Rashford's goal, Solskjaer said: "The finish was excellent - calm and composed. Marcus has been working on that a lot."

Giving an update on Eric Bailly, the United manager said: "Eric will not be with us for a little while he has tested positive for Covid and is not back in the country yet."

Manchester United is currently at the second spot in Premier League standings with 60 points from 30 matches and the side is 14 points behind table-toppers Manchester City.

United will next take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on April 11.

