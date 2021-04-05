STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PSG defender Alessandro Florenzi tests positive for coronavirus

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed that Alessandro Florenzi has tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated himself.

PSG defender Alessandro Florenzi

PSG defender Alessandro Florenzi (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

PARIS: Ahead of the Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has suffered a setback as Alessandro Florenzi has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Ligue 1 club on Monday confirmed that Florenzi has tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated himself.

"Following a COVID test, Alessandro Florenzi is confirmed positive. He will therefore enter isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocol. As a reminder, the player had been in isolation for a few days as a precaution," PSG tweeted.

PSG is slated to take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will be without their star player Robert Lewandowski. The German side on March 30 announced that Lewandowski will be out of action for "around four weeks" due to a knee injury.

Lewandowski had picked the injury while playing for Poland, during the clash against Andorra on March 29. He had scored twice in the match to power Poland to a 3-0 win.

"Robert Lewandowski has strained a ligament in his right knee. The FC Bayern striker will be out for around four weeks," the club had said in a statement.

"After Poland's 3-0 win over Andorra, Lewandowski returned early to Munich, where a diagnosis was made by the German record champions' medical team. The 32-year-old had scored the first two goals in Sunday's match, before having to leave the field after an hour following a clash," it had added.

