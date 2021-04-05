STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We've to accept we're in bad form: Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone post Sevilla loss

Despite the defeat, Atletico Madrid holds the top spot on the La Liga table with 66 points from 29 games.

Published: 05th April 2021 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Atletico Madrid gaffer Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid gaffer Diego Simeone (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SEVILLE: Following the loss against Sevilla, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has said that his side has to accept that "we're in bad form", adding the team has to find a way to improve themselves.

Sevilla secured a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the La Liga here on Monday. This was the table-topper's third defeat in this season of La Liga.

Marcos Acuna netted the only goal scored in the match in the 70th minute to hand Sevilla a win.

"I'm sure I know the way and I'm not afraid of anything. This isn't happening because of nerves. Being able to play better, being a strong unit, I don't think it's down to nerves. We have to keep working and up the intensity, that's what gave us more of a chance [in the first place] aside from talent," Goal.com quoted Simeone as saying.

"I'm not budging on anything, but we have to accept we're in bad form. The Spanish league is tough until the end in every title race. There are usually only two teams [competing], as well as us in 2014 or 2017, but it was always a two-horse race. Now we're competing, more for bad than for good in recent times. We have to find a way for the boys to be as good as they were in the first half of the season," he added.

Despite the defeat, Atletico Madrid holds the top spot on the La Liga table with 66 points from 29 games. Sevilla remains in the fourth position but they took their points tally to 58 with the win.

