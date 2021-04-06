STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Real Madrid's Raphael Varane tests coronavirus positive, out of Liverpool UCL game 

The French player will not play in the first leg in Madrid and is also likely to miss the team's clásico match against Barcelona in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Published: 06th April 2021 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Varane

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (File Photo I AFP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal against Liverpool, the Spanish club said.

The French player will not play in the first leg in Madrid and is also likely to miss the team's clásico match against Barcelona in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Madrid did not mention any other positive result in the round of tests conducted with squad members on Tuesday morning.

The two teams meet this evening at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in the club's training center.

Varane's absence adds to Madrid's problems at the back as coach Zinedine Zidane already can't count on injured central defender Sergio Ramos.

Tuesday's game is a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final won by Madrid.

