Difficult but not impossible: Georginio Wijnaldum on Liverpool's UCL comeback against Real Madrid

Real Madrid secured a 3-1 win over Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final first-leg on Wednesday. 

Published: 07th April 2021 08:42 PM

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum (R) controls the ball next to Real Madrid's Luka Modric during the Champions League quarterfinalclash. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MADRID: After a defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League, Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum said that overcoming the first-leg deficit in the second leg match will be difficult but "not impossible" for his side.

Real Madrid secured a 3-1 win over Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final here on Wednesday. The second leg is scheduled to take place on April 15.

During the match, Vinicius Junior scored twice while Marco Asensio netted a goal to hand Real Madrid a big win. Mohamed Salah scored the only goal for Liverpool.

"It's always good to have an away goal. Unfortunately, they scored one after we scored," Wijnaldum told Liverpoolfc.com.

"So I have to say it would have been easier if it was 2-1 or we scored [to make it] 2-2. Now we have to score two and make sure we don't concede. It's not impossible, [like] we've shown in previous years, but it's difficult," he added.

Real Madrid had taken a two-goal lead within the first 36 minutes. When asked if he felt the opening 45 minutes was where the game slipped away from the visitors, Wijnaldum said: "Yes, for sure. You saw how we gave the goals away and how we played when we had the ball -- it was not good enough. When we recovered the ball we gave it away too quickly and that's why we had to run a lot and that's why the first half was really intense, really heavy and hard." 

Comments

