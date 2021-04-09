STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Marcus Rashford equals Sir Bobby Charlton's 56-year-old Manchester United record

Marcus Rashford equalled a 56-year-old Manchester United record set by Sir Bobby Charlton after scoring in the Europa League clash against Granada.

Published: 09th April 2021 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, center, challenges for the ball with Granada's Maxime Gonalons, left, and German during the Europa League, quarterfinal, at the Los Carmenes stadium.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, center, challenges for the ball with Granada's Maxime Gonalons, left, and German during the Europa League, quarterfinal, at the Los Carmenes stadium. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

GRANDA: Marcus Rashford on Friday equalled a 56-year-old Manchester United record set by Sir Bobby Charlton after scoring in the Europa League clash against Granada.

United won the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final by 2-0 against Granada. Rashford opened the scoring for visitors as he netted the ball in the 31st minute of the match before the late penalty strike by Bruno Fernandes in the closing minutes of the clash.

The 23-year-old's latest strike in continental competition has seen him emulate former Red Devils midfielder Charlton, who is widely regarded as one of the finest players to ever play for the club.

Rashford now has eight goals to his name in Europe this season, having played a combined total of 11 matches in the Europa League and Champions League.

The talented young striker is the first English player to achieve that feat since Charlton way back in the 1964-65 season.

Rashford had recorded six goals in the Champions League and just one in the Europa League prior to United's trip to Granada.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marcus Rashford Manchester United Sir Bobby Charlton Marcus Rashford Record Europa League Manchester United vs Granada
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp