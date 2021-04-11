Our ambition lot more than second place, says Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not happy with a second-place finish in the Premier League and said they want to chase table-toppers Manchester City.

United are currently at the second spot with 60 points in 30 games so far. United's rivals Manchester City are leading the charts with 74 points in 32 games.

United are unlikely to catch Pep Guardiola's men before the end of the season. But while it would be only their second runner-up finish in the top flight since winning the league for the last time in 2012-13, Solskjaer is adamant they must aim higher.

"You cannot say that is an achievement. Our ambition is a lot more than second place. I said that when I was not at the club - you can never be happy with that and we are not," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"Do not get me wrong, our ambition is to catch the team in front of us. At the moment [City] have had a fantastic season, they have had three or four of them, and we know the challenge ahead of us. But we have to take it on. If you do not, then you are in the wrong place because that is what I am going for.

"Players have to really take that on with the sacrifices they have to make and the work they have to do. Blood, sweat and tears have to be put down because this is the best league in the world - and the most difficult," he added.

United will play against seventh-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.