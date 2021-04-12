STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer hopes Hansi Flick will fulfil contract

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer expects coach Hansi Flick to continue at the club in the coming seasons.

Published: 12th April 2021

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MUNICH: Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer expects coach Hansi Flick to continue at the club in the coming seasons.

"I firmly assume that he will (fulfil his contract until 2023)," he told football talk show Sky90 on Sunday, DPA reports.

Flick is a top candidate to replace Germany coach Joachim Loew, who will leave his job after the Euro 2020 in summer. Flick was Loew's assistant when Germany won the World Cup in 2014.

"We are the victims. There's discussion about our coach because there's a vacancy at the DFB (German football federation). And we're supposed to talk about it permanently," Hainer said.

Hainer also said he hopes for a successful cooperation between coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic at the club in the future.

"We clearly believe we want to work with both of them. Together, they have both had success in the past year and a half and we have been super-successful," Hainer said.

"I'm firmly convinced we can have that in the future as well," he said, adding that as former Bayern players, they both have the "Bayern gene" and strive for success at the club.

Flick and Salihamidzic have had their differences this season, but Hainer assured that "internally, the relationship is very different than it's often portrayed to the outside world."

"Of course we're working on getting the two of them back to working together not only professionally, but also both doing it out of joy and conviction."

Hainer, who replaced Uli Hoeness as president in November 2019, said this is not the first turbulence at Bayern and will probably not be the last.

