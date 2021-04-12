STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Joel Chianese agrees to one-year contract extension with Hyderabad FC

A constant threat in attack, Joel Chianese combined well with the Indian and overseas players upfront as Hyderabad FC put on an impressive run in ISL 2020-21.

Published: 12th April 2021 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad FC striker Joel Chianese

Hyderabad FC striker Joel Chianese (Photo | ISL Twitter)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Indian Super League (ISL) club Hyderabad FC and Australian attacker Joel Chianese have agreed terms for a one-year extension to his contract that will keep him at the club till the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 31-year-old Aussie who can play in multiple positions in attack will now join his former side Perth Glory on a short-term deal till the end of the current 2020-21 A-League season.

"ISL side Hyderabad FC and Australian attacker Joel Chianese have agreed terms for a one-year extension," the club said in an official statement.

After missing some initial games with an injury, Joel returned with a bang for Manolo Marquez's men scoring three times and providing one assist in 12 appearances.

A constant threat in attack, he combined well with the Indian and overseas players upfront as Hyderabad FC put on an impressive run in ISL 2020-21.

Last week, Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan agreed to the transfer of attacker Liston Colaco, for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old will join the Mariners with effect from June 1. Liston, who joined the club in January 2020, made 23 appearances for Hyderabad FC in the ISL scoring four goals, while setting up three more. He also went on to make his national team debut after a stellar season with the club.

"With a focus on long-term sustainability, Hyderabad FC agreed for Liston's move in a deal that fetches the highest-ever transfer fee received for an Indian player," Hyderabad FC said in a statement.

ATK Mohun Bagan finished the 202-21 season as runners-up after losing 2-1 against Mumbai City FC in the summit clash. Hyderabad FC finished fifth in the standings with 29 points in 20 games.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad FC Joel Chianese ISL ISL 2021 Indian Super League Indian Super League 2021
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp