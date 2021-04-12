Joel Chianese agrees to one-year contract extension with Hyderabad FC

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Indian Super League (ISL) club Hyderabad FC and Australian attacker Joel Chianese have agreed terms for a one-year extension to his contract that will keep him at the club till the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 31-year-old Aussie who can play in multiple positions in attack will now join his former side Perth Glory on a short-term deal till the end of the current 2020-21 A-League season.

"ISL side Hyderabad FC and Australian attacker Joel Chianese have agreed terms for a one-year extension," the club said in an official statement.

After missing some initial games with an injury, Joel returned with a bang for Manolo Marquez's men scoring three times and providing one assist in 12 appearances.

A constant threat in attack, he combined well with the Indian and overseas players upfront as Hyderabad FC put on an impressive run in ISL 2020-21.

Last week, Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan agreed to the transfer of attacker Liston Colaco, for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old will join the Mariners with effect from June 1. Liston, who joined the club in January 2020, made 23 appearances for Hyderabad FC in the ISL scoring four goals, while setting up three more. He also went on to make his national team debut after a stellar season with the club.

"With a focus on long-term sustainability, Hyderabad FC agreed for Liston's move in a deal that fetches the highest-ever transfer fee received for an Indian player," Hyderabad FC said in a statement.

ATK Mohun Bagan finished the 202-21 season as runners-up after losing 2-1 against Mumbai City FC in the summit clash. Hyderabad FC finished fifth in the standings with 29 points in 20 games.