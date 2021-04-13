STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

West Brom wins again as Sam Allardyce launches latest escape act

Sam Allardyce has spearheaded a number of unlikely, late-season escape acts in the Premier League down the years.

Published: 13th April 2021 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Sam Allardyce has spearheaded a number of unlikely, late-season escape acts in the Premier League down the years.

Leading West Bromwich Albion to safety this season would be his biggest triumph yet.

It's improbable but certainly not out of the question after the team's second big win in little over a week, 3-0 over Southampton on Monday.

Make that eight goals in two games for next-to-last West Brom, which was coming off a scarcely believable 5-2 victory at Chelsea at the start of April.

It's a huge turnaround for a side which, until this recent flurry of goals, was the lowest scorer in the league with just 20 from its first 29 games.

From appearing virtually certain of going down, West Brom suddenly has a fighting chance of staying up given the gap to Newcastle, which occupies the spot above the bottom three, is eight points with seven games remaining.

"It's not a big chance," said the 66-year-old Allardyce, who has never been relegated from England's top division in a managerial career spanning three decades.

"Just a hope that we keep winning and the other teams lose. That's all we can do."

The fixture schedule certainly isn't on the side of the man known as "Big Sam," with games still to come against Leicester, Liverpool and West Ham teams fighting for Champions League qualification as well as trips to Arsenal and Leeds.

No team will be scrapping harder than West Brom, though.

Certainly Southampton, whose players possibly had one eye on Sunday's FA Cup semifinal against Leicester at Wembley Stadium, couldn't cope with Allardyce's team.

Matheus Pereira, from the penalty spot, and Matt Phillips scored in a four-minute span from the 32nd and Callum Robinson added a third in the 69th.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl called it a "non-performance" from his players.

"If we play like this, we have no chance on Sunday," he said.

"When the first duel was lost, you could see we weren't sharp enough to compete with a team like West Brom."

CLOSER TO SAFETY

Brighton is inching closer to safety, with a 0-0 draw against Everton moving the south-coast team seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Everton was toothless without England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was missing because of a hamstring problem, and its best chance fell in the 90th minute to Alex Iwobi, who blazed a shot over the crossbar when free just inside the area.

Everton's ambitions of qualifying for European competition next season are fading, with Carlo Ancelotti's team in eighth place - six points off fifth-place Chelsea.

Everton has a game in hand over all the teams higher in the standings, however.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Brom West Bromwich Albion Sam Allardyce EPL EPL 2021 Premier League Premier League 2021
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp