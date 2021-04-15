STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Do or die: Atletico Madrid must beat Eibar to keep lead over Real, Barcelona

After two straight games without a victory, Real Madrid is now only one point behind and Barcelona is two points behind with eight games left.

Published: 15th April 2021 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring during a La Liga soccer

Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring during a La Liga soccer (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BARCELONA: On the schedule, a home match against Eibar is easy to overlook.

But Atletico Madrid's meeting with the league's worst team has become a must-win match in its flagging title bid.

A run of poor results over the past two months has whittled Atletico's once double-digit advantage down to the slimmest of margins. After two straight games without a victory, Real Madrid is now only one point behind and Barcelona is two points behind with eight games left.

Atletico's problem is in attack. Last weekend, the team was held to a 1-1 draw at Real Betis in a game it started without both Luis Suárez and Marcos Llorente, who were suspended. It also lost playmaker João Felix during the match after he hurt his ankle. Yannick Carrasco got Atletico’s goal early in the match, but forward Ángel Correa failed to convert two opportunities that would have snatched a late winner.

Correa will likely lead the attack on Sunday against Eibar with Suárez, who was hurt in practice last week, and Felix both unavailable.

Llorente, who can also play any midfield position as well as wing back, will likely help Correa up front after he completed his one-game suspension for accumulation of yellow cards.

Llorente has scored 10 times in all competitions this season, second only to Suárez and his 19 goals.

Eibar looks like the ideal rival for Atletico to get a desperately needed victory.

Eibar has for several seasons been a tough, middling team thanks to the pressure defense preached by coach Jose Mendilibar, who insists on recovering the ball in the opposing half to help generate easy goals. But the Basque Country club has struggled to score this season. Eibar’s tally of 22 goals is a competition low, tied with Getafe.

Also promising for Atletico, Eibar may be without its best weapon in attack. Bryan Gil, a forward on loan from Sevilla who recently debuted for Spain, is doubtful because of a muscle issue.

Eibar is four points from safety after going winless in 13 straight games.

“It will be the top team versus the team in last place, so it is normal that Atletico is seen as the favorite, but it wouldn’t be the first time we take points or even a win from a game like this,” Eibar defender Paulo Oliveira said.

If Atletico slips again, Madrid can move to the top of the standings with a win at Getafe, also on Sunday.

The defending champions are soaring after bettering both Barcelona and Liverpool over the past week.

Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 last weekend to overtake its rival in the league standings. On Wednesday, the team advanced to the Champions League semifinals after drawing 0-0 at Anfield following a 3-1 win at home.

Madrid now has a favorable schedule in the league before it faces Chelsea for a spot in Champions League final. After Getafe, it plays at Cádiz and hosts Betis.

Getafe, in 15th place, has only one win in its last 12 league games.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eibar Atletico Madrid La Liga Real Madrid
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp