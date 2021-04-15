STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood taking super-sub inspiration from gaffer Solskjaer

Greenwood also revealed that he has heard the story of his manager's heroics in a thrilling Champions League final clash against Bayern Munich many times.

Published: 15th April 2021 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Mason Greenwood

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League match against Tottenham. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood on Thursday said that he is more than happy to be a super-sub for the club as he has perfect inspiration in the form of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Greenwood also revealed that he has heard the story of his manager's heroics in a thrilling Champions League final clash against Bayern Munich many times.

"Ole has told the story many times about being a substitute and I've watched the 1999 Champions League final so I can never, ever forget that," the official website of Manchester United quoted Greenwood as saying.

"Ole was always ready, he always told me. We got told about it in the youth team, and I'm sure they still talk about it to this day," he added.

Greenwood is already an England international and he has registered 24 goals for United through 95 appearances.

The most recent goal of those came in a 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. "I was very happy after the game," Greenwood added.

"Obviously you've got to be ready when you're on the bench. You never know when you can come on and that's what I was waiting for. I got told to come on and just wanted to go out there and do the best I could and, obviously, I provided two goals with an assist and a goal, and I was very proud of that," said Greenwood.

Manchester United is currently at second place in Premier League standings, 11 points behind table-toppers Manchester City. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manchester United Mason Greenwood Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Premier League
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp