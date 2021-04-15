Manchester United's Mason Greenwood taking super-sub inspiration from gaffer Solskjaer

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood on Thursday said that he is more than happy to be a super-sub for the club as he has perfect inspiration in the form of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Greenwood also revealed that he has heard the story of his manager's heroics in a thrilling Champions League final clash against Bayern Munich many times.

"Ole has told the story many times about being a substitute and I've watched the 1999 Champions League final so I can never, ever forget that," the official website of Manchester United quoted Greenwood as saying.

"Ole was always ready, he always told me. We got told about it in the youth team, and I'm sure they still talk about it to this day," he added.

Greenwood is already an England international and he has registered 24 goals for United through 95 appearances.

The most recent goal of those came in a 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. "I was very happy after the game," Greenwood added.

"Obviously you've got to be ready when you're on the bench. You never know when you can come on and that's what I was waiting for. I got told to come on and just wanted to go out there and do the best I could and, obviously, I provided two goals with an assist and a goal, and I was very proud of that," said Greenwood.

Manchester United is currently at second place in Premier League standings, 11 points behind table-toppers Manchester City.