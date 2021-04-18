STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coach Annese commits future to Gokulam Kerala FC

In the past, success in I-League has paved the way to a move to the Indian Super League, but the love story between Annese and Gokulam is set to continue.

By Martin Joseph
KOCHI: Despite having spent just a season in Indian football and being only 36, Vincenzo Alberto Annese has already left his mark in India and has become one of the most promising and in-demand coaches. He became the first coach to guide a side from Kerala to the I-League title as Gokulam Kerala FC became the champions. His stocks have risen exponentially as the dynamic young coach achieved this feat while playing an attractive brand of football and also unearthing young gems like Emil Benny, who was the AIFF Emerging player of the league in the 2020-21 season.

In the past, success in I-League has paved the way to a move to the Indian Super League, but the love story between Annese and Gokulam is set to continue. The former Belize national team coach believes that he has unfinished business with the Kozhikode-based outfit and has decided to commit his future to the club.“I am so excited to be part of the Gokulam family again. We have already set our targets for the next season,” said Annese after deciding to stay on for another season.

When he first signed for the club, Annese had declared that he was going to win the I-League despite having no experience in Indian football. As he prepares for his second season with Gokulam, Annese exudes a similar confidence and has made his intentions clear on what he wants to achieve.

Having qualified for the AFC Cup, Gokulam will be competing against teams from across the continent and the dynamic young coach is looking ahead to the challenge. “We want to repeat our I-League title success and also concentrate on the AFC Cup. I am so happy that I can continue my project at Gokulam next year also,” he added.

The Malabarians had won the championship in what was one of the closest I-League title fights as they battled it out alongside Churchill Brothers and TRAU FC till the last day of the league.Gokulam managed to take the title on the final day while scoring a league high of 31 goals. Annese managed to achieve what veterans like Bino George, Gift Raikhan and Santiago Varela could not achieve at the club by bringing home the elusive title.

“Contract renewal of our head coach Annese is good news for our club and whole of Kerala football. He played a stellar role in guiding an incredible team both on and off the field to achieve the I-League championship 2020-21,” said Gokulam CEO Dr B Ashok Kumar.

