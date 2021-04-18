STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Future not clear, says Hansi Flick after deciding to leave Bayern Munich

Hansi Flick did not give details but he has had a strained relationship with Bayern Munich board member sports Hasan Salihamidzic over the past months.

Published: 18th April 2021 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BERLIN: Hansi Flick has said he wants to leave as Bayern Munich coach after the season, making the announcement after the team went seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a 3-2 victory in Wolfsburg.

Flick said he had informed club bosses in mid-week about his decision and told the players after Saturday's game which moved them closer to a record-extending ninth straight title, DPA reported.

There was no immediate reaction from the club where he is contracted until 2023.

Flick did not give details but he has had a strained relationship with Munich board member sports Hasan Salihamidzic over the past months.

In addition, the national team coaching job has become vacant as Joachim Loew will step down after 15 years in summer. Flick was Loew's assistant between 2006 and the World Cup title 2014.

Flick became Munich coach in November 2019 and won six titles with the team in the past season. This term they can only win the Bundesliga.

"I would like to be released out of my contract at the end of the season," Flick said. "We have had two fantastic years. I am delighted with my team. Thanks to the club for being allowed to train such a team.

"My future is absolutely not clear," he added. "Of course, the national team is an option every coach has to consider. I have to digest everything, the last weeks weren't easy."

Munich captain Manuel Neuer said: "It was emotional for all of us. We have had a nice and successful time. It is good he told us himself, that shows our relationship is good."

The Bundesliga is Munich's last title option after a Tuesday exit in the Champions League as title holders against Paris Saint-Germain, and they made no mistakes in a seventh straight win against Wolfsburg.

Teenage sensation Jamal Musiala scored a brace with a low shot and a looping header for now six season goals, and Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting got the other.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bayern Munich Hansi Flick
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp