Sheffield United relegated from Premier League

Sheffield United's relegation from the Premier League was finally confirmed following its 1-0 defeat at Wolverhampton.

Published: 18th April 2021 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale reacts after the EPL match against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale reacts after the EPL match against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sheffield United's relegation from the Premier League was finally confirmed following its 1-0 defeat at Wolverhampton.

The rock-bottom Blades will play in the League Championship next season after Willian Jose's second-half winner.

Under caretaker boss Paul Heckingbottom, United is 19 points from safety with six games remaining and has won just four times all season.

The Blades have lost 26 of their 32 games, having finished ninth last season, with their two-year stay in the top tier over.

Sheffield rarely looked like earning a stay of execution, although Enda Stevens was denied by Rui Patricio.

Midtable Wolves also struggled to find serious momentum in a forgettable game but Oliver Norwood did head Willy Boly's fortunate first-half effort off the line.

Newcastle's late win over West Ham earlier in the day left United needing to avoid defeat to delay its inevitable return to the second tier.

United did conjure its first chance of the game after 59 minutes, only for it to lead to Wolves' winner.

Rhian Brewster's low cross found the unmarked Stevens and his low strike was blocked by Nelson Semedo.

Immediately, Wolves broke with Semedo and Daniel Podence combining to send Adama Traore away.

He then breezed past John Egan for Jose to sweep in his first Wolves goal from six yards.

