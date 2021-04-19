STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UEFA says player, club participating in Super League will be banned

This statement comes after it was reported that 12 clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham, have agreed to join the proposed Super League.

Published: 19th April 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois dives for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe and Real Madrid. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: UEFA has said that any player and club who participates in the proposed Super League will be banned from UEFA and FIFA football tournaments.

"UEFA, the English Football Association and the Premier League, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga, and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Lega Serie A have learned that a few English, Spanish and Italian clubs may be planning to announce their creation of a closed, so-called Super League," UEFA said in a statement on Sunday.

"If this were to happen, we wish to reiterate that we - UEFA, the English FA, RFEF, FIGC, the Premier League, LaLiga, Lega Serie A, but also FIFA and all our member associations - will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever.

"We will consider all measures available to us, at all levels, both judicial and sporting in order to prevent this happening. Football is based on open competitions and sporting merit; it cannot be any other way. As previously announced by FIFA and the six confederations, the clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level, and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams," it added.

The Premier League clubs will join AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid at the proposed tournament, reports BBC Sport.

The ESL said the founding clubs had agreed to establish a "new midweek competition" and that the inaugural season "is intended to commence as soon as practicable".

