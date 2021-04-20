STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
English fans return to Wembley as Leicester City reach FA Cup final

Wembley Stadium

Fans watching the English FA Cup semifinal football match between Leicester City and Southampton at Wembley Stadium in London. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: The goal scored by Kelechi Iheanacho didn't just send Leicester City into a first FA Cup final since 1969. It was the first to be cheered by spectators at Wembley in more than a year.

Not since March 2020 had fans been allowed into English football's national stadium through three national lockdowns.

Now as coronavirus restrictions are eased, Wembley was allowed a 4,000-strong, socially distanced crowd on Sunday to witness Leicester's 1-0 victory over Southampton to test the return of spectators.

While those permitted were only local residents in the north London district over the age of 18 who tested negative for COVID-19, some fans of both teams did manage to land tickets.

“We could hear a number of supporters for Leicester in the crowd so that was really, really nice,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said. “It’s a step towards getting that sort of connection back because the game is nothing without the supporters."

Returning to a game for the first time in 2021 gave Leicester supporter Pascal Mollar a chance to reflect on what he's missed.

“I think it’s just a sense of camaraderie, isn’t it?" he said. “Obviously, you go with friends, you go with family, people you’ve often known for a long time and grown up with, just getting together and having a laugh. I think that’s something that probably communities have missed anyway, across the country and around the world recently. So this is a step back towards that I suppose, it’s going be a good thing.”

While reaching an FA Cup final is rare — and it has never won the competition — Leicester did win the Premier League so unexpectedly in 2016 and collected the League Cup in 2000.

By the time Leicester faces Chelsea in the May 15 FA Cup final, the government hopes up to 21,000 spectators will be allowed, including a sizable contingent officially from both clubs.

The pilot scheme is aimed at trying to increasing the numbers up to half of the 90,000-capacity Wembley for the European Championship final on July 11.

Before then all Premier League grounds are due to have up to 10,000 fans allowed for the final two rounds of the season next month.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp