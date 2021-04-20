STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

We need football to be fair and we need competitions based on merit: Manchester United legend David Beckham

Manchester United legend David Beckham has made it clear that football is nothing minus the fans.

Published: 20th April 2021 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United legend David Beckham

Manchester United legend David Beckham (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With talks of the launch of the European Super League dividing the world of football, Manchester United legend and current co-owner of MLS franchise Inter Miami, David Beckham has made it clear that the game is nothing minus the fans.

A group of 12 European clubs on Monday confirmed their plans to launch a new European Super League. Among these 12, six belong to the Premier League -- Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea.

"I'm someone who loves football. It has been my life for as long as I can remember. I loved it from when I was a young child as a fan, and I'm still a fan now. As a player and now as an owner I know that our sport is nothing without the fans," Beckham wrote on Instagram.

"We need football to be for everyone. We need football to be fair and we need competitions based on merit. Unless we protect these values the game we love is in danger," he added.

The talks around the launch of the European Super League has been met with severe backlash ever since reports started doing rounds in the media of the formation of the league.

UEFA President Alexander Ceferin had also said that the players participating in the European Super League will be banned from the World Cup and Euros. He was also left fuming and he launched a scathing attack on all the 12 clubs involved and he made his intentions clear on what might be the fate of the players if they play the European Super League.

Ceferin had also slammed Manchester United and Juventus chiefs Ed Woodward and Andrea Agnelli and he went on to call them "snakes" after they led proposals for the Super League.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
David Beckham Manchester United
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp