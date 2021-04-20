STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will stay Liverpool manager as long as people let me do that: Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool, who played out a 1-1 draw in the EPL against Leeds United were subjected to boos by the fans ahead of this particular fixture.

Published: 20th April 2021

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he would not be walking away from the club despite his reservations over its involvement in the controversial European Super League.

A group of 12 European clubs on Monday confirmed their plans to launch a new European Super League. Among these 12, six belong to the Premier League -- Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea.

Liverpool, who played out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League against Leeds United on Monday were subjected to boos by the fans ahead of this particular fixture.

"I don't think that, I don't feel that. I am 20 years in football, and a lot of times owners made decisions without asking me, and I deal with it. I don't want to be involved in these things, I don't understand them. I'm a football person. It's not about letting me down. I'm here as a football coach and manager, and I will do that as long as people let me do that. I heard today that I will resign or whatever," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"If times get even tougher, that makes me even more sticky that I will stay here. I feel responsible for the team, responsible for the club, and for the relationship we have with our fans. It's a very tough time, but I will try to help to sort it somehow," he added.

Further talking about remaining with the club, Klopp said: "I am at the club six years, around about. I know our owners, they are serious people, reasonable people. They care about us. But they never had to explain these kinds of decisions to me or ask me for permission. That's the situation. I speak a lot to them, but I was not involved at all in the process. I got the information yesterday."

"The English system is like this, there is pretty much one voice in the club and that's the manager. It's different from Germany. But there will be a moment for sure when our owners say what they have to say. Definitely, I'm sure," he added.

Klopp also said that he has no problem with fans who are angry at Liverpool's involvement in the European Super League.

"I understand that they are angry, absolutely. My problem is that the banners are there for the team, and that's why I think I would leave them there. We have still a lot to go for in this season, and I really think over the last six years we created a great relationship between the team and the supporters. I understand that they want to act and show their anger, but the team had nothing to do with it, so at this moment they take the support away from the team," said Klopp.

"It's a tough one at the moment, to hear pundits talking about the club. This club is bigger than all of us, we should not forget that. This club was built on difficult times, went through difficult times and all these things," he added.

