Felt great setting up a historic goal against Persepolis: FC Goa midfielder Brandon Fernandes

Looking back at his team's displays so far, Brandon Fernandes stated that his side will continue pushing in the remaining games.

Published: 21st April 2021 07:30 PM

FC Goa midfielder Brandon Fernandes

FC Goa midfielder Brandon Fernandes (Photo | FC Goa Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After going down 1-2 against Iranian giants Persepolis FC in their AFC Champions League 2021 Group E clash on Tuesday, FC Goa midfielder Brandon Fernandes said he felt great as he set up a historical goal opportunity for his teammate at the Fatorda Stadium.

It was Goa's first defeat in three games -- after the Gaurs played out goalless draws against Al Rayyan (Qatar) and Al Wahda (UAE) previously.

A memorable piece of history was scripted in Tuesday's match against Persepolis though, as FC Goa captain Edu Bedia headed home a trademark Fernandes free-kick in the 14th minute to give his team the lead, with what will stand as the first goal scored by an Indian club in the AFC Champions League -- the continent's premier club competition.

"It is my maiden assist in the AFC Champions League and it really felt great setting up my teammate to score a historical goal. I was thinking about putting the ball in the right space and I knew that Edu will attack that space and it worked well," All India Football Federation quoted Brandon as saying.

With two points collected from their first three matches for FC Goa, there are still three more rounds of action to go. Looking back at his team's displays so far, Brandon stated that his side will continue pushing in the remaining games.

"It's definitely a great feeling and a big achievement for us to get these two points. Nobody expected us to give such a tough fight but we kept pushing and working hard, and we will continue to push ourselves in the upcoming matches," the midfielder said.

The Gaurs have impressed with their confident style of play in the last three matches, which has seen them create a number of scoring opportunities and brought them ever so close to picking up three points against UAE-based club Al Wahda in the second match.

"This has been the style of FC Goa all along and the priority has been to maintain the ball possession. The coach has been guiding us through various aspects especially transitions and controlling the spaces, and the team is doing very well following it all," Brandon stated.

He stressed, "The most important thing is teamwork. You have to stick together as one. Yes, the level of competition is high but you can't give away easily. You have to give it your all."

In their next match, FC Goa will face Persepolis once again in the reverse fixture on Friday, which will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

