STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Edwin Sydney Vanspaul extends Chennaiyin FC stay

Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, who joined Chennaiyin ahead of the 2019-20 ISL campaign, played a starring role in defence and midfield in his debut season.

Published: 22nd April 2021 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Despite being limited to a bit-part role in the 2020-21 season, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul was a dependable force whenever called upon, making two assists in 14 outings.

Despite being limited to a bit-part role in the 2020-21 season, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul was a dependable force whenever called upon, making two assists in 14 outings.

By PTI

CHENNAI: Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC on Thursday announced that versatile Tamil Nadu footballer Edwin Sydney Vanspaul has renewed his contract with the club.

Edwin, who joined Chennaiyin ahead of the 2019-20 ISL campaign, played a starring role in defence and midfield in his debut season.

His partnership with the likes of Anirudh Thapa and Rafael Crivellaro was instrumental in CFC's stunning run to the final.

"I am really proud of everything I have gained in these two years so far at CFC. It is certainly a matter of huge importance for me to continue representing a two-time champion club of the ISL. The endeavour now is to keep improving and delivering more success hopefully to the club and our fans," said the Neyveli-born.

Despite being limited to a bit-part role in the 2020-21 season, Edwin was a dependable force whenever called upon, making two assists in 14 outings.

Chennaiyin had finished eighth in the 11-team league last season.

"I wish to give my 200% at all times for the club. We need to bounce back and have a solid season next time around. Need to improve on the disappointments of last season and give our fans ample reason to cheer, hopefully in front of them in the stands, fingers crossed," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edwin Sydney Vanspaul Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League Indian Super League 2021 ISL ISL 2021
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp