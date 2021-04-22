Edwin Sydney Vanspaul extends Chennaiyin FC stay

By PTI

CHENNAI: Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC on Thursday announced that versatile Tamil Nadu footballer Edwin Sydney Vanspaul has renewed his contract with the club.

Edwin, who joined Chennaiyin ahead of the 2019-20 ISL campaign, played a starring role in defence and midfield in his debut season.

His partnership with the likes of Anirudh Thapa and Rafael Crivellaro was instrumental in CFC's stunning run to the final.

"I am really proud of everything I have gained in these two years so far at CFC. It is certainly a matter of huge importance for me to continue representing a two-time champion club of the ISL. The endeavour now is to keep improving and delivering more success hopefully to the club and our fans," said the Neyveli-born.

Despite being limited to a bit-part role in the 2020-21 season, Edwin was a dependable force whenever called upon, making two assists in 14 outings.

Chennaiyin had finished eighth in the 11-team league last season.

"I wish to give my 200% at all times for the club. We need to bounce back and have a solid season next time around. Need to improve on the disappointments of last season and give our fans ample reason to cheer, hopefully in front of them in the stands, fingers crossed," he added.