STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

'Project is dead': La Liga president Javier Tebas on mass exodus from European Super League

Many feel these clubs could face sanctions from UEFA or their respective associations but La Liga president Javier Tebas said that they are in no hurry to take action against these clubs.

Published: 22nd April 2021 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

La Liga president Javier Tebas

La Liga president Javier Tebas (File photo| AP)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: The past few days in world football has been nothing short of dramatic over the proposed European Super League. From twelve of the top teams in Europe deciding to form a closed league of their own to ten of them pulling out over outrage from fans across the world, it has been quite eventful.

However, Spanish clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona have still not pulled out of the competition even though the project is unlikely to go ahead after the other teams caved to the protests from fans across the world.

Many feel these clubs could face sanctions from UEFA or their respective associations but La Liga president Javier Tebas said that they are in no hurry to take action against these clubs.

"We’re not talking about sanctions. Everyone wants to cut people’s heads off. We have procedures and we have to see how it all works out. I'm talking about having other types of agreements. We shouldn't rush into anything. I think a very important thing is that the clubs have been sanctioned by their own fans. Their reputations has been affected," said Tebas during a virtual global La Liga press conference on Thursday.

The ESL was a concept where European clubs from Spain, Italy and England with among the biggest fanbases across the globe were going to compete against each other.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Arsenal, Chelsea, Inter, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham were the clubs announced as founding members. But teams started withdrawing one after the other after global uproar. "The Super League, as it is, is dead. Let's be realistic, it is dead. The English and German clubs will never enter this competition so they can't create what they want to create," added Tebas.

Club officials from various Spanish clubs like Sevilla FC, Real Betis, Villarreal and Valencia also attended the event and expressed their opposition to the project. La Liga even released a statement where they rejected the Super League plans.

"Football fans across Europe can dream that their club, no matter the size, may excel, climb to the top and compete at the pinnacle of European football. This European tradition of football for all is paramount and should not be threatened or changed. Global resistance over the past few days has proven that a closed, elitist league is unviable and unwanted. The reaction proves just how much the open ecosystem and football community means to people," it read. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
European Super League Javier Tebas La Liga Barcelona Real Madrid ESL exit
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp