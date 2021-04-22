'Project is dead': La Liga president Javier Tebas on mass exodus from European Super League

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The past few days in world football has been nothing short of dramatic over the proposed European Super League. From twelve of the top teams in Europe deciding to form a closed league of their own to ten of them pulling out over outrage from fans across the world, it has been quite eventful.

However, Spanish clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona have still not pulled out of the competition even though the project is unlikely to go ahead after the other teams caved to the protests from fans across the world.

Many feel these clubs could face sanctions from UEFA or their respective associations but La Liga president Javier Tebas said that they are in no hurry to take action against these clubs.

"We’re not talking about sanctions. Everyone wants to cut people’s heads off. We have procedures and we have to see how it all works out. I'm talking about having other types of agreements. We shouldn't rush into anything. I think a very important thing is that the clubs have been sanctioned by their own fans. Their reputations has been affected," said Tebas during a virtual global La Liga press conference on Thursday.

The ESL was a concept where European clubs from Spain, Italy and England with among the biggest fanbases across the globe were going to compete against each other.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Arsenal, Chelsea, Inter, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham were the clubs announced as founding members. But teams started withdrawing one after the other after global uproar. "The Super League, as it is, is dead. Let's be realistic, it is dead. The English and German clubs will never enter this competition so they can't create what they want to create," added Tebas.

Club officials from various Spanish clubs like Sevilla FC, Real Betis, Villarreal and Valencia also attended the event and expressed their opposition to the project. La Liga even released a statement where they rejected the Super League plans.

"Football fans across Europe can dream that their club, no matter the size, may excel, climb to the top and compete at the pinnacle of European football. This European tradition of football for all is paramount and should not be threatened or changed. Global resistance over the past few days has proven that a closed, elitist league is unviable and unwanted. The reaction proves just how much the open ecosystem and football community means to people," it read.