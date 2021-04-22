Withdrawal from European Super League was the right thing to do: Manchester City captain Fernandinho

By IANS

LONDON: Manchester City captain Fernandinho believes football has emerged victorious following the collapse of the breakaway European Super League.

Yet as clubs were forced into humbling apologies, the fall-out from the seismic and shambolic episode seemed far from over as the six English sides involved faced the possibility of Premier League sanctions, DPA reports.

City were the first of the 12 rebel clubs to confirm they were quitting the controversial project on Tuesday, sparking a raft of further withdrawals that left the proposals in tatters.

By Wednesday evening, only Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus remained but even the president of the latter, Andrea Agnelli, had admitted the idea was now unworkable.

A fierce backlash from fans, footballing authorities, other clubs and government put paid to the Super League and Fernandinho admitted plenty of players were relieved.

The Brazilian told Sky Sports: "It has been crazy. On Monday this Super League comes out, we were a little bit surprised.

"We didn't expect that but, at the end, I think the good sense was the right thing to do.

"I think everyone who loves football didn't support this Super League, including players at our club.

"We are so happy now because everything was turned around and all the people who love football are calm.

"For sure, we are happy because at the end football wins."

The matter may not be over for City and fellow Premier League sides Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, however.

The six clubs face possible punishment for breaching section L9 of the Premier League's rulebook, which states member clubs cannot enter or play in extra competitions without prior written approval.

The league's position has not altered since it issued a statement on Tuesday saying it was "considering all actions available". Brighton chief executive Paul Barber has since called for "appropriate action" to be taken against the clubs involved.

While that is to be determined, it has emerged however that Premier League chief executive chief executive Richard Masters is contacting those 'big six' club officials who sit on the competition's various committees to ask them to leave them.

These include Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, who is on the league's audit and remuneration committee, as well as executives at four other clubs. Ed Woodward (Manchester United) and Tom Werner (Liverpool) are on the Club Broadcast Advisory Group while Vinai Venkatesham (Arsenal) and Ferran Soriano (Manchester City) are on the Club Strategic Advisory Group.