Mikel Arteta going to bring lot of stability to Arsenal: Alexandre Lacazette

Arteta had previously played for the club from 2011-2016 and has been coaching the side after signing a three-and-a-half-year deal in December 2019.

Published: 23rd April 2021 02:02 PM

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette believes manager Mikel Arteta is going to bring a lot of stability to the side with his rich expereince of playing football over the years.

Arteta had previously played for the club from 2011-2016 and has been coaching the side after signing a three-and-a-half-year deal in December 2019.

"He's (Mikel Arteta) going to bring a lot of stability, I think, in the club, because he wants to be here in the long term. Since he came we could see, uh, some changes around the club and training ground. He is really respected in the team because he believes in his word and all the players as well," said Alexandre on Star Sports Select.

"Yeah, I think, okay he's still young but he still has some experience because he was in a city with a great manager. So, he brings his experience from the past with the club now and he is good for the club," he added.

Arsenal's performance in the ongoing Premier League hasn't been up to the mark. The side has 13 wins from 32 games and is at ninth place in the points table.

Alexandre wants his side to be on their feet for the whole 90 minutes rather than being good in phases during the game.

"I think it's us as a player, we are missing something. It's really hard on the pitch to find why sometimes we are, we can be really good and the other half really bad," said Alexandre.

"So, it's really difficult to know why, because we would like really to change and do 90 minutes perfect as we would like. But I guess, we're just, we're still learning, some players, as a team, and this is where we have to improve the most," he added.

The Arsenal forward admitted that playing without fans in these testing times amid the pandemic has been "difficult".

"It's really difficult because first of all, the football, we don't have the fans in the stadium, we don't have this connection with them. Um, and as well, in the personal life, you can't see your family as often as before and friends. So, we just feel sometimes alone, far from everyone. And yeah, this is the hardest," said Alexandre.

Arsenal will next lock horns with Everton on Friday in the Premier League.

