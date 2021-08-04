STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Chennaiyin FC ropes in defender Deepak Devrani

Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday announced the signing of defender Deepak Devrani on a one-year deal.

Published: 04th August 2021 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Chennaiyin FC defender Deepak Devrani

Chennaiyin FC defender Deepak Devrani (Photo | Chennaiyin FC Twitter)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday announced the signing of defender Deepak Devrani on a one-year deal ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The 28-year-old will make a return to the country's premier football league after playing a crucial role in Gokulam Kerala FC's I-League winning campaign in 2020-21, in which he was voted to the team of the season, a press release said.

On Devrani's signing, CFC co-owner Vita Dani said: "Someone who has come-off as a key asset in a title winning campaign of the I-league last season (winner with Gokulam Kerala) will be eager to take that one step above in the ISL. We are happy to enable him in that endeavour."

Devrani had turned out for FC Pune City in the inaugural edition of the ISL in 2014, and now makes his comeback to the competition seven years later.

"I am extremely delighted about joining Chennayin FC. It is a very strong team. It feels amazing. It is a leap that I've taken and I'm all set to put my best foot forward in every game," Devrani said.

An experienced campaigner, Devrani made his I-League debut in 2012-13 with the Indian Arrows.

Since then, he has been a part of the three I-League winning campaigns, his first coming during a loan spell at Mohun Bagan in 2014-15.

With the likes of Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh and Narayan Das in CFC's ranks, Devrani, with 74 I-League appearances, is expected to provide necessary depth to the defensive line of the two-time ISL champions as they gear up for 2021-22 season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepak Devrani Chennaiyin FC ISL ISL 2021 Indian Super League Indian Super League 2021
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp