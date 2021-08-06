STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Barcelona legend Lionel Messi factfile

Factfile on Lionel Messi, who Thursday failed to reach agreement on a new deal with  Barcelona, with whom he has spent his entire career.

Published: 06th August 2021 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)

By AFP

Full name: Lionel Andres Messi Cuccitini

Date of birth: June 24, 1987 (34 years old)

Place of birth: Rosario (Argentina)

Nationality: Argentinian (also holds Spanish citizenship)

Height: 1m 69 (5 foot 7)

Weight: 72 kilos (158 lb)

Position: Striker

Club: FC Barcelona (Since 2004)

151 caps and 76 goals for Argentina

International honours:

Copa America (2021)

Olympics (2008)

Under-20 World Cup (2005)

Club honours:

Four Champions Leagues (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)

Ten La Liga titles (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019)

Seven Spanish Cups (2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021)

Three European Super Cups (2009, 2011, 2015)

Eight Spanish Super Cups (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018)

Three Club World Cups (2009, 2011, 2015)

Individual honours:

Six Ballons d'Or (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019)

Six Golden Boots (2010, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019)

Twice elected UEFA player of the year (2011, 2015)

Best player at 2014 World Cup

Best player at the Copa America (2015, 2021)

Six times top scorer in the Champions League (2008-2009: 9 goals; 2009-2010: 8 goals; 2010-2011: 12 goals; 2011-2012: 14 goals; 2014-2015: 10 goals; 2018-2019: 12 goals)

Eight times Spanish League top scorer (2009-2010: 34 goals, 2011-2012: 50 goals, 2012-2013: 46 goals, 2016-2017: 37 goals, 2017-2018: 34 goals, 2018-2019: 36 goals, 2019-2020: 25 goals, 2020-2021: 30 goals)

Best player at the 2008 Olympics

Best player at the 2005 Under-20 World Cup

Main records:

Record Ballons d'Or wins (6 to date)

Top goalscorer in Spanish League history (474 to date)

Most goals scored for one Spanish League club (474 for Barcelona)

Top overall goalscorer in Barcelona's history (672)

Top scorer in history for one club (672 for Barcelona)

Top scorer in Spanish 'clasicos' between Barcelona and Real Madrid (26)

Most appearances for Barcelona (778)

Most goals scored in a top class league season (50 in 2011-2012)

Top scorer in Argentina's history 76 (2006 to date)

Record goals scored in a calendar year (91 in 2012) 

Record goals scored for a club in a season in all competitions (73 in 2011-2012)

