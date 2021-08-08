STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Every coach dreams of coaching the best: Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino on Lionel Messi

Parc des Princes is being reported as the most likely next destination for Messi and Pochettino has done little to play down the ongoing rumours.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino propelled the reports of Lionel Messi's possible arrival at the French capital after his team's Ligue 1 opener, stating that "every coach dreams of coaching the best".

The six-times Ballon d'Or winner will not return to the Camp Nou outfit because, FC Barcelona on Friday stated, "financial and structural obstacles" set by La Liga are preventing them from tying him down to a new deal. After 21 years with the Spanish giants, Messi's contract expired in June this year, and is now in search of his new club.

"Messi is one of the best players in history and every coach dreams of coaching the best," Goal.com quoted the Argentine manager after watching PSG open their latest domestic campaign with a 2-1 win at Troyes.

Pochettino added on whether the speculation surrounding Messi's future affected his team at Stade de l'Aube: "The players are professionals. Today, with social networks, everyone has access to information and saw that Lionel Messi would not continue at Barcelona."

"His name has been associated with different clubs. But I believe that the team is professional and has ignored that for this game. And that they will stay focused until the end of the transfer window."

