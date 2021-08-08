STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Leicester City win Community Shield, spoil Jack Grealish's Manchester City debut

After training with his new team-mates for the first time on Friday, Grealish replaced Sam Edozie in the 65th minute and looked lively in his cameo appearance.

Published: 08th August 2021 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

Leicester's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel lifts the trophy after winning the English FA Community Shield. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Jack Grealish's Manchester City debut was spoiled by Kelechi Iheanacho as the Leicester striker's late penalty clinched a 1-0 win in the Community Shield on Saturday.

All eyes were on Grealish when he came on as a second-half substitute following his British record £100 million ($139 million) move from Aston Villa on Thursday.

After training with his new team-mates for the first time on Friday, Grealish replaced Sam Edozie in the 65th minute and looked lively in his cameo appearance.

Grealish, the most expensive English player of all-time, carried more threat than any of his teammates.

But Grealish's first game in a City shirt ended in disappointment as Iheanacho netted the last-minute winner from the penalty spot after the Nigerian was hauled down by Nathan Ake.

Defeat in the annual curtain raiser to the English top-flight season will matter little to City if they can replicate last term's superb form, which carried them to Premier League and League Cup glory.

But the Champions League runners-up start their title defence at Tottenham on August 15 with an unsettled look that will concern Pep Guardiola.

With Guardiola admitting City's interest in Tottenham striker Harry Kane on Friday, it was notable that his team lacked the kind of cutting edge the England captain would surely provide.

Persuading Tottenham to sell for less than their £150 million ($208 million) asking price remains City's hope, but they might be advised to splash on the evidence of this largely toothless display.

Admittedly, City were without Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden after the playmakers both suffered injuries at Euro 2020.

With several other City stars resting from Euro and Copa America duty, Guardiola fielded a weakened team featuring teenage debutant Edozie and fellow academy graduate Cole Palmer.

For Leicester, their second Community Shield triumph -- and their first for 50 years -- showed they can build on last season's maiden FA Cup victory.

Three months after beating Chelsea in the final, Leicester were back at Wembley nursing a defensive injury crisis before the season has even started, with Wesley Fofana, James Justin and Jonny Evans all sidelined.

Grealish class

Brendan Rodgers did have Harvey Barnes back for the winger's first appearance since February after a serious knee injury.

Barnes showed no signs of rust as he drew a good save from Zack Steffen with a stinging low drive.

City had threatened early on when Ilkay Gundogan's free-kick was superbly tipped over by Kasper Schmeichel.

But Leicester looked the more cohesive unit in the first half and Steffen saved alertly from Jamie Vardy's close-range flick.

It might have been a friendly, but Guardiola's frustration at City's struggles boiled over when he was booked for an angry rant at the fourth official after Palmer was penalised for a foul.

Vardy was inches away from opening the scoring when he met Barnes' cross with an agile half-volley that was pushed onto the post by Steffen.

Grealish warmed up to huge cheers early in the second half before wild finishes from Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez wasted good chances to put City ahead.

City fans got their wish with 25 minutes left when Grealish was introduced to huge cheers.

Grealish, wearing the number 10 shirt, got plenty of touches as he glided around the final third in search of space.

The most fouled player in the Premier League last season thought he had won a free-kick on the edge of the area after an incisive burst, but Paul Tierney waved play on.

An astute pass from Grealish picked out Bernardo Silva's run into the Leicester area, but his team-mate's cross wasn't up to scratch.

Despite Grealish's class, it was Leicester who finished with the trophy thanks to Ake's blunder.

Caught in possession by Iheanacho, Ake clearly tripped the striker, conceding a penalty that the Leicester star drilled high into the net.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leicester City Manchester City Manchester City vs Leicester City Jack Grealish Kelechi Iheanacho Community Shield
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp