Eternal thanks to Lionel Messi: Barcelona's new captain Sergio Busquets

Earlier on Sunday, August 8, Lionel Messi confirmed the end of his 21-year stint with Barcelona as he was left in tears while saying goodbye to his boyhood club.

Published: 09th August 2021 03:47 PM

Barcelona Captain Sergio Busquets

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BARCELONA: Midfielder Sergio Busquets will become the captain of FC Barcelona after former skipper Lionel Messi bid adieu from the Catalan club on Sunday.

Sergio Busquets thanked the six-times Ballon d'Or winner and said he is excited about the new challenge.

"It is a pride to be the captain," the long-serving midfielder explained, as per Goal.com. "I have had great examples with Carles Puyol, Xavi and Leo. Thank you Leo for taking Barca to the highest level... Eternal thanks Leo."

Busquets was speaking after FC Barcelona defeated Juventus 3-0 to collect the Gamper Trophy in the final run-out before LaLiga begins against Real Sociedad next week. Juventus, meanwhile, still have one warm-up match left against Atalanta next week.

A goal from Memphis right at the start, another from Riqui Puig right at the end and one in between for Martin Braithwaite produced an impressive 3-0 scoreline for Blaugrana.

It was impossible to ignore the fact that this was also the first game of the 'post-Leo Messi era' for Barca, coming as it did just a matter of hours after his tearful farewell conference, and the 3,000 fans that were allowed entry to the Estadi Johan Cruyff paid homage to the player by chanting his name on repeated occasions.

Earlier, Messi on Sunday confirmed the end of his 21-year stint with Barcelona as he was left in tears while saying goodbye to his boyhood club. Argentina's number 10 in a press conference also admitted that his signing with PSG remains a possibility, but nothing is certain at the moment.

