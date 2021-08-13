STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennaiyin FC rope in young defender Davinder Singh

The 25-year old Indian international will be eager to get back to the field after missing the last three editions of the ISL with a knee injury.

Published: 13th August 2021

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC players practising. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) on Friday signed Indian dThe 25-year old Indian international will be eager to get back to the field after missing the last three editions of the ISL with a knee injury efender Davinder Singh on a one-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.

suffered ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

"With Indian players taking up more and more responsibility, we are delighted to further strengthen our defensive department with a prospect such as Davinder," CFC co-owner Vita Dani was quoted as saying in a release here.

Davinder's rise was meteoric, from university football to the national squad, his performances for India's U-23 team at the 2018 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Championship qualifiers, had impressed former national team coach Stephen Constantine.

