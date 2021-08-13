STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Odisha FC announces goalkeeping coach and strength & conditioning coach

Spanish duo of Joaquin Valerio Olivera and Jose Mascaros Balaguer have joined Odisha FC as goalkeeping coach and strength and conditioning coach.

Published: 13th August 2021 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha FC logo (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha FC on Friday roped in Spanish duo of Joaquin Valerio Olivera and Jose Mascaros Balaguer as goalkeeping coach and strength and conditioning coach respectively ahead of the eighth season of the Indian Super League.

After retiring from professional football, goalkeeping coach Joaquin Valerio Olivera was associated with different Spanish clubs and has UEFA 'B' goalkeeper coach and UEFA 'A' Licence.

"I am very excited about this new project and eager to start working. I am sure it will be a very good season and I will do my best and contribute to the Club with all my experience," Olivera said in a release.

Strength and conditioning coach Balaguer joins the Bhubaneswar-based club with more than 20 years of experience in fitness training in football.

"I am happy to sign for Odisha FC and looking forward to come down to India for the ISL. I am very excited for the new project and hope that we can achieve a lot for the Club," he said.

Speaking about the two new members in the coaching team, OFC head coach Kiko Ramirez said, "Mascarós is going to help the team to be in a top condition. He has a lot of experience in top teams in the first division in Spain and with his experience, he will connect quickly with the squad. Similarly, Valerio has a lot of experience working in top teams, and belonging to the staff of Rafa Benítez. We are lucky to have both of them on board in this big project."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha FC goalkeeping coach Strength and conditioning coach Joaquin valerio Olivera Jose Mascaros Balaguer
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp