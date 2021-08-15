STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

New Blasters coach set for ISL challenge

The Indian Super League side have never won the league and managers have come and gone as the pressure and expectations are always sky high.

Published: 15th August 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Ivan Vukomanovic (Official twitter handle)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI:  If there is one question that any new Kerala Blasters coach has to face, it is about how they will cope with the pressures at one of the widely supported and most popular football clubs in India. The Indian Super League side have never won the league and managers have come and gone as the pressure and expectations are always sky high.

Ten coaches, right from those with international pedigree like Steve Coppell and René Meulensteen to former India international Ishfaq Ahmed (on an interim basis) have been in the hot seat. It is now Serbian tactician Ivan Vukomanovic’s turn. After Kibu Vicuna’s acrimonious departure towards the end of last season, the club kept the fans waiting for a while before unveiling the Serbian as their new coach in June.
“In football, expectations are always high, there’ll always be pressure.

When you talk about the challenges that are going to be there, I grew up in that kind of pressure. If I go back in time to 20 or more years ago as a player, I’ve been part of challenges. I grew up at that kind of clubs. It means that this club is important. It means that there are certain expectations and the club wants to battle and be high up the table. That’s the challenge and these things in football is really nice and it gives you extra motivation,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala blasters
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp