STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

AIFF condoles demise of former Indian defender Chinmoy Chatterjee

The AIFF has condoled the demise of former India national team defender Chinmoy Chatterjee, who passed away on Sunday.

Published: 16th August 2021 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian defender Chinmoy Chatterjee

Former Indian defender Chinmoy Chatterjee (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has condoled the demise of former India national team defender Chinmoy Chatterjee, who passed away on Sunday.

He made his senior international debut against Malaysia in 1978 at the Asian Games in Bangkok and went on to represent India in four international matches during his career.

AIFF President Praful Patel, in his condolence message, said: "It is really sad to hear that Mr. Chatterjee is no longer among us. His invaluable contribution to Indian Football will always remain with us. I share the grief."

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said: "Mr. Chatterjee was an exceptional defender who enjoyed great success at the domestic and international levels. My sincere condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

At the domestic level, he won the Santosh Trophy four times with Bengal, in 1976, 1977, 1978, and 1979.

In club football, he has also won tournaments like the Calcutta Football League (1977, 81, 82, 85), the Federation Cup (1978, 85), Durand Cup (1978, 82) and many other trophies in club football with East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chinmoy Chatterjee AIFF All India Football Federation
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp